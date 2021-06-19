SBI alert! Internet banking, YONO, UPI to remain unavailable on June 20, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India’s (SBI) online services such as internet banking YONO and UPI, among others, will come to a temporary halt, as the country’s largest state-owned bank is all set to undergo maintenance activities once again in June.

SBI said that its internet banking services will remain unavailable on June 20 for about 40 minutes so that it can work on its scheduled maintenance activities. The bank took it to Twitter to update users about the unavailability of the services.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience,” SBI tweeted. In a message along with its tweet, the bank said that it’ll be undertaking maintenance activities between 01:00 hrs and 01:40 hrs on 20.06.2021. Also Read: Brace yourselves 'Jamtara' scamsters! National helpline launched to trace online frauds, check details

“During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

Prior to this, SBI’s internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services were temporarily unavailable on June 17 for a few hours. Similarly, there have been many outages in the bank’s digital offering in the last few weeks due to regular maintenance.

It is important to note that these scheduled maintenances improve our digital banking experience. The bank also fixes flaws to make digital banking safer than ever.

In terms of network and reach, SBI is the country’s largest bank. It operates more than 22,000 branches across the country along with a strong network of 57,889 ATMs. Also Read: Indians' black money increased in Swiss banks? Check what Centre has to say