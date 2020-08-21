हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI

SBI ATM to reach your doorsteps, just make a call or send WhatsApp and get cash

Since 2018, SBI has been offering a host of Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services.

SBI ATM to reach your doorsteps, just make a call or send WhatsApp and get cash

New Delhi: In what could bring relief to several State Bank of India (SBI) account holders, the India’s largest lender has introduced doorstep SBI ATM service for its customers. All you need to do is just make a call or send a WhatssApp message to SBI.

The move will bring the much needed respite to customers maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Lucknow Circle has tweeted, that the SBI doorstep ATM service currently has been introduced in Lucknow and if the pilot project is successful, then it will be implemented in other cities as well.

"This Independence Day TheOfficialSBI for the Lucknowites has introduced the facility of Mobile ATM at their doorstep. Just dial or WhatsApp to let us know and we will do the rest," he wrote.

Meanwhile, it must be recalled that since 2018, SBI has been offering a host of Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services. The following Doorstep Banking Services are available at select branches (w.e.f. 05.01.2018)

  • Cash pickup.
     
  • Cash delivery.
     
  • Cheque pickup
     
  • Cheque requisition Slip pickup.
     
  • Form 15H pickup.
     
  • Delivery of Drafts.
     
  • Delivery of Term Deposit Advice
     
  • Life Certificate Pickup.
     
  • KYC documents pickup.

As per the Bank's website, senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently abled or infirm Persons (Having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including those who are visually impaired will be able to avail of the above mentioned services.

The service will be available for Fully KYC compliant account holders while their valid Mobile Number should be registered with the account.

Furthermore, customers having registered address within a radius of 5 KMs from the Home Branch will be able to avail the services.

The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to Rs 20,000 per transaction per day. SBI will take service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions which is Rs 60+GST and Rs100+GST for financial transactions. Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.

The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

