SBI Bank customers can order cash at home, here’s how

New Delhi: State of Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest state-owned bank, is offering a doorstep banking facility, using which customers can avail several services otherwise offered only at physical branches or ATMs. For starters, customers can literally order cash to be delivered right to their homes under the doorstep banking facility. However, SBI is offering the services to customers of select branches only. Besides the cash delivery service, SBI’s doorstep banking facility offers other services such as cash or cheque pickup. Also Read: Syndicate Bank IFSC code will change from July 1, here’s how to get new one

Customers can also use the service to get cheque requisition slip pickup, form 15H pickup, delivery of drafts, life certificate pickup and KYC documents pickup, among others. Also Read: Unbelievable! Tesla Supercharger station gets direct service from McDonalds

Things you should know before using the SBI Bank cash delivery facility

1. At present, SBI has capped the cash withdrawal and cash deposit service to Rs 20,000/-per transaction per day.

2. The service request can be made between 9 am to 4 pm only on working days.

3. Only the home branch will offer doorstep banking services.

4. Customer has to be KYC-compliant to use the cash delivery service.

5. Customers will have to pay Rs 100 + GST on cash delivery and cash deposit

6. You have to call 1800111103 to order cash at home.

7. Customers need to be present within the 5Km radium of the bank to avail the service.

8. You can withdraw the money using a chequebook or passbook.