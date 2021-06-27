Syndicate Bank IFSC code will change from July 1, here’s how to get new one

New Delhi: If you are a customer of Syndicate Bank, then there is important news for you, as the IFSC codes of all the branches are all set to change. Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank with effect from 1st April 2020, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) orders. However, to provide a buffer time to customers, the bank’s IFSC code remained the same for over a year. But that’s going to change, as Syndicate Bank’s older IFSC Code will work only till 30 June 2021.

The new IFSC codes of the bank will be applicable from July 1, 2021. Customers should note that they have to get the details of the new IFSC and MICR codes to facilitate banking transactions without running into any troubles.

Since Syndicate Bank’s customers are now Canara Bank’s customers, the latter has also issued an advisory about the former’s IFSC code updation. From July 1 onwards, Syndicate Bank customers won’t be able to use the IFSC codes starting with SYNB.

The bank has said that customers should inform all money senders that now while using NEFT / RTGS / IMPS, they should use only the new IFSC starting with CNRB, which belong to Canara Bank.

Canara Bank has also said to add 10000 to the erstwhile IFSC of Syndicate Bank. For example, if the old IFSC was SYNB0003687, now the new IFSC will be CNRB0013687 in its place.

How to get new IFSC code:

Existing customers of Syndicate Bank can get the details of the new IFSC and MICR code from Canara Bank’s official website (http://www.canarabank.com/). Also Read: Love making videos on Instagram Reels? Here’s how to increase your followers

Go to 'What's New' and click on 'KIND ATTN eSYNDIATE CUSTOMERS: KNOW YOUR NEW IFSC'. You can also contact the customer care of Canara Bank on 18004250018 to get the details. Also Read: IL&FS gets Rs 1925 cr from Haryana in Gurgaon Metro Project case

