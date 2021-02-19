SBI customers alert! Generate SBI debit card Green PIN from comfort of home, just dial THESE numbers

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now generate their SBI ATM-cum-debit card from the comfort of their homes. They will not be required to visit the bank branch for this purpose.

Called a Green PIN, customers can generate their debit-cum-ATM card PIN via IVR, Internet banking, SMS. SBI has tweeted "Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system. Don't hesitate to call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800."

Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system.

Don't hesitate to call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #debitcard pic.twitter.com/MhuJGcwMa2 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 17, 2021

To generate SBI transaction PIN through IVR, you can call up at the above mentioned numbers and follow these steps:

Step 1. Choose option ‘6’ to generate PIN

Step 2. Enter the 16 digit SBI card number, DOB in DD MM YYYY & Card expiry date in MM YY format

Step 3. Enter the 6 digit OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address

Step 4 . Choose a 4 digit PIN number and re-confirm

Step 5. You will get a confirmation message on the IVR itself

Now, to generate transaction PIN of your Add-on Card through IVR, follow these steps:

Step 1. Enter the 16 digit SBI Add-on Card number and DOB in DD MM YYYY of the Primary Card holder and the Add-on Card expiry date in MM YY format

Step 2. Choose option 6 to Generate PIN

Step 3. Enter the 6 digit OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address of the Primary Cardholder

Step 4 . Choose a 4 digit PIN number and re-confirm

Step 5. You will get a confirmation message on the IVR itself