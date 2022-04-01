SBI customers alert! UPI, internet banking, Yono services will remain impacted today, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that the banking services will remain unavailable for a couple of hours on Friday afternoon (April 1).

From 01:00 am to 16:30 am, SBI online banking services such as internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will remain unavailable. SBI said that the halt in services is due to annual closing of activities.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 lakh Indian families.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 97 million and 45 million respectively. SBI YONO has more than 45 million registered users. It witnessed over 10 million average daily logins in Q3 FY 22.

The bank has opened around 29,000 new digital savings bank accounts per day via YONO in the quarter ended December 2021. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 6,283 crore through YONO till Q3 of FY22.

Live TV

#mute