SBI customers ALERT! UPI, internet banking, Yono services will remain impacted tomorrow, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday (January 21), said that the banking services will remain unavailable for a few hours in the morning of Saturday (January 22).

From 02:00 am to 8:30 am, SBI online banking services such as internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will remain unavailable. SBI said that the hiatus in the services is due to the routine undergoing technology upgrade.

SBI made the announcement related to the temporary suspension of internet banking services so that the largest state-owned bank’s customers can schedule their transactions accordingly without facing any issues.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," SBI said.

For the unversed, banks conduct routine updates to make digital banking secure for customers, while adding more features.

SBI is the country’s largest bank in terms of network and reach, as the lender provides its offline services in almost every nook and cranny of the country. The bank operates more than 22,000 branches across the country along with a strong network of 57,889 ATMs. Also Read: Vodafone Idea Q3 FY22 loss widens to Rs 7,231 crore

Meanwhile, SBI has also increased interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) by up to 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent. The new rates are applicable on FDs below Rs 2 crore. Moreover, the revised rate is effective from January 15, 2022. Also Read: Centre denies reports claiming CoWIN data breach, says Covid-19 information safe on digital platform

Live TV

#mute