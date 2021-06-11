हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

SBI launches Kavach Personal Loan to cover COVID-19 bills, check interest rate and other details

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a collateral-free loan personal loan to let borrowers cover the expenses related to COVID-19 treatment of self or family memebers. 

SBI launches Kavach Personal Loan to cover COVID-19 bills, check interest rate and other details

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a collateral-free loan personal loan to let borrowers cover the expenses related to COVID-19 treatment of self or family memebers. 

In a press statement, SBI said that the “Kavach Personal Loan covers expenses of COVID treatment of self and family members of the customer.” 

The state-owned bank is offering a personal loan worth up to Rs 5 lakh at an impressive interest rate of just 8.5% per annum for 60 months. The best part about the loan is that the bank is offering a three months moratorium on EMI repayments. 

"This unique product is being offered under the collateral-free personal loan category. Reimbursement of expenses already incurred for COVID related medical expenses shall also be provided under the scheme," SBI’s press release noted.

Chairman of SBI Dinesh Khara noted that the scheme will help many customers who are facing troubles in paying hospital and other expenses related to COVID-19. Also Read: THIS bank outperforms ICICI, HDFC, AXIS, SBI to emerge as best bank in India, complete list here

"We believe this new scheme will offer much-needed financial assistance to the people to manage the COVID treatment-related expenses without any hassle. With this strategic loan scheme, our aim is to provide access to monetary assistance - especially in this difficult situation for all those who unfortunately got affected by COVID." Also Read: Alert! SBI, PNB issue THIS important warning for customers

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBIState Bank of IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can get two instalments at once

Must Watch

PT6M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Nikhil Jain's reply on Nusrat Jahan's allegations