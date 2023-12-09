New Delhi: As investors seek stable and lucrative options, fixed deposits (FDs) emerge as a popular choice. Especially enticing are the 5-year FDs, known for their competitive interest rates. Let's explore the top offerings from some renowned banks in India.

5-Year FD Rates 2023

Investors eyeing a 5-year horizon can explore a variety of fixed deposit options. While tax-saving plans are prevalent, there are alternative FDs that provide attractive interest rates within this tenure. (Also Read: DOMS Industries IPO: Check Price Band, Issue Size, Allotment Date, Listing Date, And More)

SBI's 5-Year FD Rates 2023

State Bank of India (SBI) stands tall, offering a noteworthy interest rate of 6.5 percent per annum for 5-year FDs to regular term deposit holders. Senior citizens enjoy an even higher rate of 7.5 percent per annum. (Also Read: Apple Watch Saves Pregnant Woman's Life: Here's How)

Axis Bank's 5-Year FD Rates 2023

Axis Bank, a stalwart in the banking sector, presents an enticing interest rate of 7 percent per annum for 5-year fixed deposits. Senior citizens benefit from a higher interest rate of 7.75 percent per annum.

HDFC Bank's 5-Year FD Rates 2023

HDFC Bank enters the fray with a compelling interest rate of 7 percent per annum for 5-year fixed deposits. Senior citizens, too, receive an attractive rate of 7.5 percent per annum.

ICICI Bank's 5-Year FD Rates 2023

ICICI Bank remains a strong contender, offering a competitive interest rate of 6.9 percent per annum for 5-year fixed deposits. Senior citizens enjoy an elevated rate of 7.5 percent per annum.