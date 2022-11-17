SBI WhatsApp service: Now get pension slip with these steps; Check HOW to avail the service
Customers can also get mini Statement, balancen enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.
- Senior citizens can to get the pension over WhatsApp.
- Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.
- Customers can also get mini Statement, balance enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new service which allows senior citizens to get the pension slip over WhatsApp. It’s hassle-free service at the fingertips in the comfort of home. They don’t require to visit the branch to get the pension slip. A customer only needs to send a ‘Hi’ on the number 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.
ALSO READ | Homegrown Koo is launching in US; aiming to compete rival Twitter
Informing about the new service with an infographic, SBI tweeted, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”
Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp!
Avail hassle-free service at your comfort.
Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service. #SBI #AmritMahotsav #WhatsAppBanking #PensionSlip pic.twitter.com/rGgXMTup32 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 17, 2022
Customers can also get mini Statement, balance enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.
ALSO READ | WhatsApp Polls: Check Step-by-Step guide to use the feature
Register a Nominee through Internet banking with these steps:
SBI allows customers to nominate a nominee of your account by online as well such as Net banking or Yono.
Step 1: Login to Online SBI.
Step 2: Click on Request & Enquiries.
Step 3: Click on Online Nomination.
Step 4: Choose Account Number.
Step 5: Fill the nominee details and submit.
Registration of Nomination through YONO SBI:
Step 1: Login to YONO SBI.
Step 2: Click on services &requests.
Step 3: Click on Account Nominee.
Step 4: Select Account Number from drop down.
Step 5: Fill the nominee details and submit.
Live Tv
More Stories