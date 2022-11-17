topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI WhatsApp service: Now get pension slip with these steps; Check HOW to avail the service

Customers can also get mini Statement, balancen enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Senior citizens can to get the pension over WhatsApp.
  • Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.
  • Customers can also get mini Statement, balance enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.

Trending Photos

SBI WhatsApp service: Now get pension slip with these steps; Check HOW to avail the service

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new service which allows senior citizens to get the pension slip over WhatsApp. It’s hassle-free service at the fingertips in the comfort of home. They don’t require to visit the branch to get the pension slip. A customer only needs to send a ‘Hi’ on the number 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.

ALSO READ | Homegrown Koo is launching in US; aiming to compete rival Twitter

Informing about the new service with an infographic, SBI tweeted, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”

Customers can also get mini Statement, balance enquiry and pension slip via WhatsApp banking.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Polls: Check Step-by-Step guide to use the feature

Register a Nominee through Internet banking with these steps:

SBI allows customers to nominate a nominee of your account by online as well such as Net banking or Yono.

Step 1: Login to Online SBI.

Step 2: Click on Request & Enquiries.

Step 3: Click on Online Nomination.

Step 4: Choose Account Number.

Step 5: Fill the nominee details and submit.

Registration of Nomination through YONO SBI:

Step 1: Login to YONO SBI.

Step 2: Click on services &requests.

Step 3: Click on Account Nominee.

Step 4: Select Account Number from drop down.

Step 5: Fill the nominee details and submit.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?