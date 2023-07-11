After Madhya Pradesh, Now Women Of This State To Get Rs 12,000 Per Year

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has released a detailed guideline on the eligibility criteria for women head of the family would get Rs 12,000 per annum or Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam.

Economic Eligibility Criteria For Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam

Families applying for the benefit of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam should satisfy the following three economic criteria.

i. Families earning annual income below Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

ii. Families holding less than five acres of Wetland or less than ten acres of Dryland

iii. Families consuming less than 3600 units of electricity per year for domestic use. There is no need to obtain income certificate or land records separately and submit them with the application.

Persons who are ineligible to receive benefit under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam

If any of the family members of the woman applicant applying for the benefit of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam belongs to any of the following categories of family members, the applicant belonging to that family shall be ineligible to receive the Mahalir Urimai Thogai.

i. Families earning an annual income of Rs. 2.5 lakh and above.

ii. Persons who file Income tax returns with an annual family income of over Rs. 2.5 Lakhs and income taxpayers.

iii. Professional taxpayers earning an income of Rs 2.5 lakh and above, per annum.

iv. State Government and Government of India employees / Employees of Public Sector Undertakings/Banks, Employees of Boards, Local Bodies, Co-operative Institutions and their pensioners.

v. Elected People's Representatives (other than Village Panchayat Ward Members) i.e. Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, District Panchayat Chairman, District Panchayat Councillors, Panchayat Union Chairman, Panchayat Union Councillors, Village Panchayat Presidents, Chairman and Councillors of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats

vi. Those having four wheelers such as Car, jeep, tractor, heavy vehicles for own use.

vii. Owners of business establishments with an annual turnover of more than 50 lakhs and paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

viii. Families already receiving regular Social Security Scheme Pensions such as Old Age Pension (OAP), Widow Pension, Unorganized Workers' Welfare Pension and families receiving Pension/Family pension from Government. Family members falling under any of the above ineligibility categories are not eligible to avail benefit under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam.

Eligibility Exemptions Under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam

The families, with member affected with Intellectual Disability, Severely Affected Persons, Persons Affected with Parkinson’s Disease, Spinal Cord Injury and Multiple Sclerosis, Persons affected with Muscular Dystrophy and Leprosy affected persons, and are receiving Maintenance Allowance given by Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, are eligible to apply in this Scheme, provided that they satisfy the other eligibility criteria under the Scheme and also do not fall under any of the ineligibility criteria specified in the Scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Bahna Yojana

A similar scheme is being run by the Madhya Pradesh government where woman of a family below the age of 60 years is eligible to recieve Rs 1000 per month under the Social Security Pension Scheme Ladli Bahna Yojana.