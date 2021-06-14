THIS Post Office scheme gives returns of up to Rs 14 lakh. Check how much you need to invest

Are you looking for a big return after investing a small amount of money? This new post office scheme called ‘Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme’ assures great returns as a customer is just required to invest Rs 95 per day in order to get Rs 14 lakh in return over the period of time.

‘Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme,’ an endowment plan which eventually gives a fixed amount of money after the completion of maturity period, money back as well as insurance cover to all those people possessing a bank account in the post office in rural areas.

The benefits of this scheme go to those people who always need money from time to time and with this scheme, money-back opportunities are there three times before maturity. The maximum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh is offered to customers.

This scheme is one of the five rural postal life insurance schemes started by the Government of India in 1995.

Started by the government of India in 1995, the Gram Sumangal Scheme is available for two durations of 15 years and 20 years and the minimum age for availing of these policies is 19 years and the maximum age for availing of the 15-year-policy is 45 years, while for the 20-year-policy, the maximum age is 40 years.

The 15-year policy provides customers with 20 percent of the total sum assured as a money-back on completion of 6 years, 9 years, and 12 years. The remaining 40 percent of the money, which includes the bonus, will be given to the customer after the completion of maturity.

The 20-year policy gives users 20 percent money on completion of 8 years, 12 years, and 16 years and the remaining 40 percent of the money will be given to the customers on maturity with a bonus.

If someone who is aged 25-years and chooses to take this policy for 20 years with a sum assured of Rs 7 lakh, he will have a premium of Rs 2,853 per month, i.e. about Rs 95 per day.

The customer therefore will have Rs 1.4-1.4 lakh in the 8th, 12th, and 16th years. After the 20th year, he/she will get Rs 2.8 lakh as a sum assured.

This scheme gives the annual bonus per thousand is Rs 48, and the annual bonus on the sum assured of Rs 7 lakh will be Rs 33600. For 20 years, the bonus will be Rs 6.72 lakh and the customer will have a total return of Rs 13.72 lakh in 20 years. Out of this, Rs 4.2 lakh will already be received as money back and Rs 9.52 lakh will be given on maturity.

