THIS Rs 1 coin can fetch Rs 10 crore; here’s how

New Delhi: If you enjoy collecting old coins or banknotes, you may become a billionaire in no time. Many individuals preserve ancient coins for a long time. These coins are now offering you the opportunity to become a millionaire. In fact, the value of these coins has skyrocketed recently. You can earn lakhs of rupees with this. Today, we'll tell you about a one-rupee coin that can turn you into a millionaire.

Cost of a coin is Rs 10 crore

This one-rupee coin was actually auctioned for Rs 10 crore. But this was no ordinary coin. If you have a British-era coin that was printed in 1885, you will be paid Rs 10 crore for it. You can put it up for auction on the internet. Also Read: iPhone Users Alert! Delete THESE fake crypto apps or hackers will cheat you

Where to sell coins

You can auction this coin and win up to Rs 9 crore 99 lakh in the online auction. After all, where will the people who spend such a large sum of money on this one coin be found? Additionally, if you know where to auction it, you will make more money. Aside from that, the entire auction procedure informs you. Also Read: Bank Holidays in October 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Check full list

Auction online like this

If you have such coins and want to sell them, you must first visit the website and register. To begin, you must first take a picture of this coin and upload it to the website. Buyers will get in touch with you directly. You can then sell your currency according to the payment and delivery terms. Bargaining is also possible here.

In addition, you can auction coins on Indiamart.com by creating an ID. You can earn lakhs of rupees with this. For the auction, you must share a photo of your coin. Many individuals purchase antiques. Some persons who collect antique coins may be willing to pay you a decent price for it.

