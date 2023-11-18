New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is offering a golden opportunity for investors with its widely acclaimed LIC Jeevan Labh policy, also known as LIC Jeevan Labh 936. This investment scheme not only provides a secure path for your hard-earned money but also promises impressive returns and a plethora of benefits.

What makes LIC Jeevan Labh stand out is its simplicity and reliability. Investors can start their journey with just Rs 233 daily, and at the time of maturity, they can expect a substantial corpus of about Rs 17 lakh. The policy is tailored for the long term, ensuring a decent payout to secure your future.

The non-linked nature of the scheme shields investors from market fluctuations, guaranteeing that their returns remain unaffected by market trends. LIC prudently invests the funds in secure instruments, prioritizing the safety of investors' money.

Designed as a Limited Premium Plan, LIC Jeevan Labh caters to the financial needs related to significant life events such as children's marriage, education expenses, and future property purchases. Beyond monetary gains, the policy also provides a life insurance cover, adding an extra layer of financial security.

Starting with a minimum sum insured of Rs 2 lakh, the policy welcomes investors aged between 8 to 59 years. With a flexible policy term ranging from 16 to 25 years, it accommodates various financial planning needs.

One of the standout features of this scheme is the absence of an upper limit on investments, giving investors the flexibility to invest according to their financial capacity. Additionally, after three years of continuous premium payments, investors can apply for loans against their investments, providing a valuable liquidity option.

Tax benefits further sweeten the deal, allowing policyholders to enjoy tax advantages. In the unfortunate event of the investor's demise, the nominee stands to benefit from the sum assured and bonus, providing a comprehensive safety net.

In a financial landscape where stability and growth are paramount, LIC Jeevan Labh emerges as a beacon of financial prudence, offering a strategic blend of security, returns, and additional perks. It's not just an investment; it's a step towards a financially secure and prosperous future.