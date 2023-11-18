New Delhi: OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, made waves on Friday as it announced the departure of its CEO, Sam Altman. Citing a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities, the company's board decided to part ways with Altman, who had been at the forefront of OpenAI's endeavors.

Sam Altman: Early Years And Education

Sam Altman, born on April 22, 1985, hails from Chicago and spent his formative years in St. Louis, Missouri. His journey into the world of technology began with his first computer, an Apple Macintosh, received at the tender age of eight.

Despite starting at Stanford University to study computer science, Altman made a pivotal decision to drop out in 2005, becoming a Stanford University dropout.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit, Altman co-founded Loopt at the age of 19, a location-based social networking mobile application. This marked the beginning of his impactful career in the tech industry.

Y Combinator And Reddit Stint

From 2011 to 2019, Altman served as the president of Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator. His influence in the startup ecosystem extended when he briefly assumed the role of CEO at Reddit in 2014, succeeding Yishan Wong.

OpenAI Leadership

Taking the helm at OpenAI in 2020, Altman played a pivotal role in steering the company through significant milestones, including the release of the ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022.

Personal Background And Investments

An active investor, Altman has supported various technology startups and nuclear energy companies, including names such as Airbnb, Stripe, and Retro Biosciences. He also holds the position of chairman for Helion and Oklo, two nuclear energy companies.