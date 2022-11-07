Twitter Blue Tick for $2? Is this Elon Musk's pre-Christmas offer or there is something more to it?

Twitter Blue Tick Price: Elon Musk has already announced that Twitter blue tick will cost $7.99 to verified users and the same has already been rolled out in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The subscription has been launched for iOS users only and is yet to be announced for Android users. Verified users will also get additional features like half but more relevant ads, the ability to post longer videos and priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches for content.

It's expected that the same may cost Rs 469 in India. But, several people have reportedly received a message that they can get their Twitter handle verified just for $2 or around Rs 164. However, the message was not sent by Twitter but by scammers who are looking to cheat people in the garb of Twitter verification.

Since the Twitter verification plan is yet to be launched in India, scammers and cybercriminals are taking advantage of it and are sending trap messages to people. The message asks them to click on a link and get their Twitter handle verified for just $2. The message shows the $2 price as a pre-Xmas celebration discount. If someone clicks on the link and fills in the required details to make a payment, fraudsters gain access to the mobile and transfer money from the victim's account.

Police have already warned people against clicking on any unknown links and have also asked people to first verify before clicking on any link received from unknown sources. Cybercrime departments of the police across states have warned people against falling into any type of allurement be it discounts or lottery offers.

"Avoid getting robbed in greed of cheap blue tick. Elon Musk has not started any such scheme in India yet. This is the idea of thugs to sweep your account," said the State Crime Branch of Haryana Police.

If you have lost money to cybercrime, you should immediately call on 1930 and share transaction details with the police so that the same can be blocked. You should also file an FIR in case of cyber fraud.