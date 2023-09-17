BIG Bonanza For OnePlus Customers Ahead Of Diwali! Get Nord Buds 2R Wireless Earphones Completely Free: Check Process

New Delhi: With the purchase of their OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone, OnePlus is now including the Nord Buds 2R as a new gratis offer for Indian customers. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G was introduced in July of this year together with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. It comes in two different colour schemes and storage options. Here are some specifics.

Customers who want to purchase the freshly released OnePlus Nord 3 5G will get a free set of Nord Buds 2R. Both the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB versions are eligible for the promotion. You must pay Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999 for these, respectively. (Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: Top 10 Game-Changing Policies By Prime Minister on His B'day)

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are characterised as entry-level true wireless earphones. They have a charging case, and the manufacturer guarantees a battery life of more than 40 hours for consumers. Deep Grey and Triple Blue are the colour options for these earbuds. (Also Read: From A Tiny Soda Shop To Rs 1900 Crore Empire: Read Tale Of A Self-Made Business Magnate)

Customers can purchase products through Amazon or the official OnePlus store in India to take advantage of this discount. The addition of the Nord Buds 2R to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, which is renowned for its dependable overall performance, creates an alluring offer for those searching for a decent mid-range 5G phone in India.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications

In case you forgot, the OnePlus Nord 3 has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 80W wired SuperVOOC charger. Under the hood, it is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. A 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz is also included.

There is a triple back camera arrangement for photography. A 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) is included in this. It is backed by a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide angle camera. A 16-megapixel sensor is included with the front camera.