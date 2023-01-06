New Delhi: Unique Identification Authroity of India (UIDAI), the regulatory body of Aadhaar card, has launched a new customer service on Interactive voice response (IVR) technology that will be available free for 24x7. Customers need to call on toll free number of '1947' to avail the IVR enabled services. It will help them to find our their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag replies #WhatsHappening to McDonalds India; Others join trend

It’s a 24x7 Interactive voice response services for which one doesn’t need to know any technalities. IVR is a technology that allows telephone users to interact with a computer-operated telephone system through the use of voice. The voice tries to solve the queries of users or forwards the call to the rightful recipient in case of need.

#ResidentFirst



Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI.



Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24x7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS.@GoI_MeitY @mygovindia @_DigitalIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/bBV3LtuadF — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 3, 2023

ALSO READ | 'Goodbye Homework!', Elon Musk makes BIG prediction for viral AI bot ChatGPT

UIDAI also starts AI/ML based chat support

Making the easier for user to check Aadhaar/PVC card status online, UIDAI has started Aritificial Intelligence or Machine Learning based chat support. It will allow customers better interaction and directly solve the queries they have.

Chat support will not only help residents to track Aadhaar PVC card status but to let them registering or tracking grievances etc.

UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update

Relaxing the complexities and procedure to update the address of a person on Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced to enable ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar. Now, residents can update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of their Head of Family (HOF), according to the circular issued by UIDAI.

The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar. HoF can approve or reject a request within 30 days from the service request date.

It can be done by submitting Proof of Relationship document like Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate, Passport etc. mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them and OTP based authentication by the HOF. In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI. Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HOF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process.