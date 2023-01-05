Virender Sehwag replies #WhatsHappening to McDonalds India; Other companies like SBI, Swiggy, more join the new trend

New Delhi: Ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for its witty and clever replies on social media, is all ready to start a new trend with MacDonalds India. Calling it #Whatshappening, Virender Sehwag wrote to Mcdonalds India and wrote my name is Virender Sehwag with #WhatsHappeing on Twitter.

It is to be noted that Virender Sehwag has tied up with MacDonalds India and the latter is going to launch the list of Virender Shewag’s favourite food.

Other companies have joined the trend #WhatsHappening and commented on Virender Shewag’s post

HDFC Bank commented on the post and asked why a Bank-able cricketer have to announce his name. It further took the dig and asked whether that was for KYC.

Why does such a Bank-able cricketer have to announce his name? Is this for KYC? #whatshappening — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) January 4, 2023

Another bank State Bank of India said to Viru that looked like an impersonation ki googly to us. Cyber safe raho! # WhatsHappening.

Hey Viru, this looks like an impersonation ki googly to us. Cyber safe raho! #WhatsHappening — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 4, 2023

Uber India commented and asked Sehwag if he needed a ride.

RuPay also commented in the band wagon and asked Viru Paaji if he needed some on-the-go payment option for his happy meal.

SodexoIndiaClub asked if that a call for new-age employee benefits.

Headphone company Boat wrote, ‘Don’t think we are in the same boat #WhatsHappening.”

Myntra has finally asked Virender Sehwag whether that was the new trend.

MY NAME IS SWIGGY…are we just saying our names out loud #whatshappening — Swiggy (@Swiggy) January 4, 2023

Truecaller took a dig in the event by writing, “Spot the True Viru with Truecaller!