Ration card

UP govt’s new rule for ration card: Ineligible beneficiaries asked to surrender documents? Here is the truth

A UP government tweet has said that no new order has been issued in the state regarding surrender and cancellation of ration cards. 

UP govt's new rule for ration card: Ineligible beneficiaries asked to surrender documents? Here is the truth

New Delhi: Contradicting media reports regarding surrender and cancellation of ration cards, the UP government has said that such news are factually incorrect. The government has said that it has not passed any new order regarding the same and that the rules dating 07 October 2014, are still in place.

A UP government tweet has said, "No new order has been issued in the state regarding surrender and cancellation of ration cards. Regarding the eligibility / ineligibility of eligible household ration cards, the norms of the mandate of 07 October 2014 were set, in which there is no change at present."

It was being reported in the media that the Uttar Pradesh government is going strict upon ineligible beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme. The authorities were reportedly asking ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards and were planning to take action against ineligible ration card holders. The government purportedly released the eligibility criteria for ration cards and surrender rules. According to media reports, 8 lakh ineligible cards have been cancelled by the authorities.

 

