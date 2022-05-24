New Delhi: Contradicting media reports regarding surrender and cancellation of ration cards, the UP government has said that such news are factually incorrect. The government has said that it has not passed any new order regarding the same and that the rules dating 07 October 2014, are still in place.

A UP government tweet has said, "No new order has been issued in the state regarding surrender and cancellation of ration cards. Regarding the eligibility / ineligibility of eligible household ration cards, the norms of the mandate of 07 October 2014 were set, in which there is no change at present."

सरकारी योजना के अन्तर्गत आवंटित मकान, विद्युत कनेक्शन, एकमात्र शस्त्र लाइसेंस धारक, मोटर साइकिल स्वामी, मुर्गी पालन/गोपालन होने के आधार पर किसी भी कार्डधारक को अपात्र घोषित नहीं किया जा सकता है।

राशन कार्ड सरेंडर करने जैसी भ्रामक व तथ्यों से परे खबरों का आधारहीन प्रचार हो रहा है। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) May 22, 2022

It was being reported in the media that the Uttar Pradesh government is going strict upon ineligible beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme. The authorities were reportedly asking ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards and were planning to take action against ineligible ration card holders. The government purportedly released the eligibility criteria for ration cards and surrender rules. According to media reports, 8 lakh ineligible cards have been cancelled by the authorities.