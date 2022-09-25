WhatsApp working on let users turn themselves into a sticker, check details here

New Delhi: During a video call, WhatsApp has been working on a feature that would let users switch to an avatar while turning off the camera. According to earlier rumours, the feature would be accessible once users join a video conference and turn off the camera. As per a recent leak, the business intends to expand beyond providing Avatars for video conversations by converting them into stickers.

Avatars will be made into stickers in the messaging app owned by Meta, according to a recent report by WABetaInfo, and users will be able to utilise them similarly to other stickers. According to the blog site's images of the functionality, when WhatsApp users press the stickers option in the message bar, the ability to make Avatar stickers will appear alongside the GIF, emojis, and stickers options.

Users will be able to create their Avatars by tapping the Avatar option for the first time, just like they can on Facebook. Following suit, WhatsApp will automatically transform the user's avatar into a sticker pack that includes a range of expressions and emotions, including meh faces, crying, love, heartbreak, LOL, and mind-blowing.

In addition, there is a + sign to the left of the avatar feature in the message window. Users should be able to add extra Avatar stickers by tapping the plus and avatar icons. There isn't yet any certainty in this aspect, though. The screenshot provided by the blog site also demonstrates how WhatsApp users will be able to update their Avatar sticker pack by hitting the "Edit Avatar" button that will appear towards the pack's bottom.

The photos additionally demonstrate that WhatsApp users will be able to set their Avatar as their profile picture. This is comparable to a feature that the business provides on Facebook. According to the article, there is no information on when this function would be made accessible in the company's Android and iOS-based apps because it is still in the development stage.