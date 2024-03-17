Want To Change Your Name, DOB On Aadhaar Card? These Mistakes May Prove Costly

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a crucial document that is required for any services offered by both the Central and State governments, as well as financial institutions. It also became an important identification source for individuals as well. That's why it is important to make sure that the details in one's Aadhaar are correct.

Regular updates to the Aadhaar information, including name, address, date of birth, and other essential details, are important. Making excessive changes to your Aadhaar card can sometimes result in additional costs, as per the guidelines set by the Unique Identification Authority of India. However, there are limitations on how many times certain information can be changed or updated on the Aadhaar card.

Let's have a quick look at the restrictions as per guidelines issued by UIDAI. (Also Read: LinkedIn Likely To Bring Games On Its Platform To Make Job Search Bit Playful: Reports)

DOB:

The date of birth on the Aadhaar card can only be updated once. Adding further, any change in the date of birth is permitted within a maximum range of plus or minus three years from the originally recorded date of birth during Aadhaar enrollment.

Address:

There is unlimited flexibility in updating the address on Aadhaar; there is no restriction on the number of times it can be changed.

Name:

An Aadhaar cardholder is allowed to update their name in the Aadhaar card a maximum of two times.

Gender:

As per the memorandum, gender details can be updated only once.

Photgraph:

Users have the freedom to change their photo as many times as they wish, without any limit.

What if you have exceeded this limit?

If you want to update your name, gender, or date of birth on the Aadhaar card more times than allowed, you have to follow a special process called an exception handling procedure. This might mean going to the UIDAI regional office. (Also Read: India To Be Third Top Economy In Few Years, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

As a reminder, the deadline for individuals planning to update their Aadhaar card details has been extended to June 14, 2024. Originally scheduled for March 14, 2024, this extension aims to provide citizens with more time to make the required changes.

After this deadline, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will levy charges for these modifications. To update their details, individuals must visit the Aadhaar website.