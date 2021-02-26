Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, results to be announced on May 2

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in a press conference on Friday announced the polling dates for Tamil Nadu Assembly which will take place in one phase on April 6 .

Polls for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will be a contest between the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance.

While, polling for 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry will also be held on April 6 in one phase. The election results for both will be annuonced on May 2.

This is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election. The voting hours have been increased by an hour.

The poll panel held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to finalise the schedule for the upcoming poll to four states (West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

Similar to the Bihar polls, candidates for the election will also follow the guidelines while officials inside polling booths will wear masks, face shields, and gloves and use sanitisers.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.