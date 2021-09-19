Ambika Soni not keen on becoming Punjab CM, turns down Congress high command's offer: Sources

New Delhi: Amid leadership crisis in Punjab, veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni has reportedly the party high command that she is not too keen on becoming the chief minister of the state, sources said on Sunday.

Soni turned the offer at a late-night meeting with her senior party colleague Rahul Gandhi, sources added.

According to sources, Soni also made it clear to the party to brass that the next Punjab should be Sikh, and not doing so will certainly have political "ramifications".

The Congress party legislators are set to meet the three political observers for Punjab to today to pick the new chief minister for Punjab after Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the post.

After holding a meeting with the Punjab Congress MLAs, the three observers will report back to the party high command for a decision on who would be the next Chief Minister.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders, including the supporters of Capt Amarinder Singh, are reportedly upset with his unceremonious exit and the bad handling of the matter by the Congress high command.

Singh tendered his resignation months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Punjab.

Among the front runners for the CM’s post are - former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Congress MP Partap Singh.

Meanwhile, Capt Amarinder Singh has clearly ruled out accepting Navjot Sidhu as his successor and said that he will not quit politics and explore all options.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man. He was a total disaster in my government. He couldn't run one ministry I gave him. He did not clear files for seven months," the former Chief Minister had said.