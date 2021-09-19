LIVE: Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step that will harm Congress, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: A day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has hoped that the Captain will not take any step that will harm the Congress party. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that Amarinder Singh is a respected leader of the party.

"I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead," the Rajasthan CM added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader for the state who may make the announcement today (September 19, 2021).