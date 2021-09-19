LIVE: Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step that will harm Congress, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

19 September 2021, 12:21 PM
Delhi: EAM S Jaishankar welcomes FM of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan for his first-ever visit to India. Farhan will also call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.
19 September 2021, 12:20 PM
Mumbai: Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion.
19 September 2021, 12:16 PM
Chandigarh: A decision will be taken in the next few hours, Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said on the announcement of the new Punjab CM.
19 September 2021, 12:13 PM
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media on the occasion of the completion of 4.5 years in power. The BJP leader said that to complete 4.5 years tenure in a state like UP is very important in the view of security and good governance. "Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is the same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last 4.5 years, there was no riot," he stated.
यह वही उत्तर प्रदेश है जहां पेशेवर अपराधी और माफिया सत्ता के संरक्षण में भय और दहशत का माहौल पैदा करते थे, अराजकता फैलाते थे। दंगा प्रदेश की प्रवृत्ति बन चुकी थी।
लक्ष्य अंत्योदय, प्रण अंत्योदय, पथ अंत्योदय...
19 September 2021, 12:00 PM
Chandigarh: A meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party, which was slated for 11 am today, has been reportedly deferred. Sources claim that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader. Meanwhile, the names of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are known to be amongst the front runners for the new Punjab CM.
19 September 2021, 11:41 AM
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: Hope Captain Amarinder Singh will not take any step that will harm Congress. He is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead.
