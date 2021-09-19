हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step that will harm Congress, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

"I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead," the Rajasthan CM said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 19, 2021 - 12:21
Comments |
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has hoped that the Captain will not take any step that will harm the Congress party. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that Amarinder Singh is a respected leader of the party.

"I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead," the Rajasthan CM added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader for the state who may make the announcement today (September 19, 2021).

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

19 September 2021, 12:21 PM

Delhi: EAM S Jaishankar welcomes FM of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan for his first-ever visit to India. Farhan will also call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

19 September 2021, 12:20 PM

Mumbai: Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion. 

19 September 2021, 12:16 PM

Chandigarh: A decision will be taken in the next few hours, Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said on the announcement of the new Punjab CM. 

19 September 2021, 12:13 PM

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media on the occasion of the completion of 4.5 years in power. The BJP leader said that to complete 4.5 years tenure in a state like UP is very important in the view of security and good governance. "Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is the same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last 4.5 years, there was no riot," he stated. 

19 September 2021, 12:00 PM

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party, which was slated for 11 am today, has been reportedly deferred. Sources claim that a consensus is yet to be made on the name of the new CLP leader. Meanwhile, the names of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are known to be amongst the front runners for the new Punjab CM.

19 September 2021, 11:41 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: Hope Captain Amarinder Singh will not take any step that will harm Congress. He is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead.

Must Watch

PT8M31S

UP: CM Yogi to present report card of 4.5 years before elections