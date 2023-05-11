topStoriesenglish2605887
AMRITSAR BLAST

Third 'Explosion' Near Amritsar Golden Temple In A Week; 5 Arrested By Punjab Police

A person was injured in a blast on May 6 at Heritage Street near Golden Temple, the very site where an explosion took place on May 8 as well.

May 11, 2023

Amritsar: The Punjab Police has said that there is a possibility that the loud sound, which was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, was the ''result of an explosion.'' The sound was heard around 12.15-12.30 AM, according to police. The suspects are being rounded up, the police informed.  

Five people have also been arrested after the ''low-intensity explosion'' near Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar - the third in a week. Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and a probe is currently underway.

 

"Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved," the Director General of Punjab Police said in a tweet.

 

 

While talking to the reporters earlier, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out." 

 

 

It may be noted that Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas - the site of the third low-intesnity explosion - is the oldest 'sarai' (lodge). 

Three Low-Intensity Explosions Near Golden Temple In A Week

 

The first explosion took place on May 6, and the second on Monday. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place on Wednesday night is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police have collected forensic samples from the site of the blasts and are probing the incident. A person was injured in the blast on May 6 at Heritage Street near Golden Temple and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast.

Then the second blast was reported on May 8.

