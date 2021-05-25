Deep Sidhu, the controversial Punjabi actor, booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Faridkot

NEW DELHI: Controversial Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, has now been booked by the Punjab Police for violating Covid-19 guidelines in Faridkot district.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against him under Sections 188, 269 of the IPC & Epidemic Diseases Act for addressing a gathering in Jaitu and Matta village without a mask.

The FIR against Deep Sidhu was registered by the Punjab Police.

Punjab | Police booked actor Deep Sidhu for violating #COVID guidelines in Faridkot district. An FIR registered under Sections 188, 269 of IPC & Epidemic Diseases Act against Deep Sidhu. He addressed a gathering in Jaitu & Matta village without wearing a mask, says Police. pic.twitter.com/Dfjx3YTW43 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has hogged the limelight for all wrong reasons. He was arrested by Delhi Police in February and April in relation to the violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws on Republic Day.

Deep Sidhu was an aide of actor Sunny Deol when the latter contested from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, now a BJP MP, had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers' agitation.

Born in Muktsar Punjab, Deep Sidhu made his movie debut in the 2015 release 'Ramta Jogi', playing the lead role in it. He was also a winner of Kingfisher Model Hunt after which he took part in Grasim Mr. India and became Grasim Mr. Personality and Grasim Mr. Talented.

Sidhu has walked the ramp for ace fashion designers such as Hemant Trivedi, Rohit Gandhi and others.

Live TV