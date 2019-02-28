हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls: SAD to contest on 10 seats, BJP gets 3 in Punjab, announces Amit Shah

The SAD will contest on 10 and the BJP on three seats in Punjab in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, announced Amit Shah after a meeting with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah

New Delhi: Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) reached the seat-sharing agreement. BJP president Amit Shah announced on Thursday that his party and its old ally Akali Dal will contest the Lok Sabha elections together and on the same number of seats in Punjab, as in the 2014 general elections. 

The SAD will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.

"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.

Shah made the announcement after a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The 2019 general assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the months of April-May.

