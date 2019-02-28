Lok Sabha polls: SAD to contest on 10 seats, BJP gets 3 in Punjab, announces Amit Shah

New Delhi: Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) reached the seat-sharing agreement. BJP president Amit Shah announced on Thursday that his party and its old ally Akali Dal will contest the Lok Sabha elections together and on the same number of seats in Punjab, as in the 2014 general elections.

The SAD will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.

"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.

__ _____ __ __ _______ ____ ______ ____ ____ __ __ ___ _____ __ __ _____ _____ ____ __ ______ __ ___ ____ ___ _____-_____ ______, 2019 ______ _____ ___ ___ ______ _____ _________ __ _____ __ ______ 2014 ______ __ ___ _____ ______, _____ __ 10 _____ __ __ _____ 3 _____ __ _______ pic.twitter.com/syCups5Gt1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2019

Shah made the announcement after a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The 2019 general assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the months of April-May.