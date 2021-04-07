हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Health Day

World Health Day: Let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.

World Health Day: Let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions, says PM Narendra Modi
File Photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) asked everyone to keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions. 

PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "On World Health Day, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols."

He added, "At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit."

The Prime Minister noted that World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. 

"It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare," he expressed.

He also reiterated the government`s commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare. 

"The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," said PM Modi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Health DayNarendra ModiCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Kumbh Mela 2021: Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi tourist complex to be set up as COVID care centre

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Mukhtar Ansari shifted to Banda jail, brought back to UP amidst heavy security