World Health Day: Let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) asked everyone to keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions.

PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "On World Health Day, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols."

He added, "At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit."

The Prime Minister noted that World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.

"It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare," he expressed.

"The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," said PM Modi.