Punjab Police commandos donate blood to S-I Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off by Nihang Sikhs

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police commandos on Tuesday donated their blood to save Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala recently. According to reports, this was done on the instruction of Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The 4th Commando unit of Punjab Police donated nearly 4-5 units of blood to the Harjeet Singh who is said to be recovering fast at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

S-I Harjeet Singh’s hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala.

He was then rushed to PGIMER for treatment. The incident occurred after Harjeet Singh was trying to enforce curfew at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi on April 12.

The PGIMER informed that it will require 4-5 months of physiotherapy for his hands to become functional.

"Singh was operated on April 12, the surgery has been successful. It was complicated surgery as the hand was chopped off. For functional success, it will require 4-5 months as physiotherapy is needed," said Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER Chandigarh.

The policeman`s hand was chopped off, and few others were injured when a group of Nihang Sinks allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab`s Patiala district on Sunday.