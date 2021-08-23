हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Under fire, Navjot Singh Sidhu summons his advisors after row over their Kashmir remarks

The two men in question have been summoned at Sidhu’s Patiala residence, reports said. Mali had also posted a sketch of the late PM wherein she is seen standing near a heap of human skulls, holding a gun with a skull hanging on its muzzle.

Under fire, Navjot Singh Sidhu summons his advisors after row over their Kashmir remarks

NEW DELHI: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has summoned his newly appointed advisors - Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg – for clarification after a bitter political storm over their objectionable comments on Kashmir and Pakistan.

The two men in question have been summoned to Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence, reports said. Mali had also posted a sketch of the late PM wherein she is seen standing near a heap of human skulls, holding a gun with a skull hanging on its muzzle.

 

 

Top Congress leaders have also strongly condemned the two advisors of Navjot Sidhu for making very distasteful comments, not in line with the party's stated position on Kashmir and Pakistan. 

 

 

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had cautioned the advisors of the newly appointed state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to avoid making statements on sensitive issues.

The Chief Minister is reportedly upset with the two advisors of Sidhu after they made “atrocious and ill-conceived" remarks on “sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan". 

The Chief Minister, according to reports, has asked Sidhu’s advisors to “stick to giving advice to Punjab Congress chief and not to speak on matters which they are not fully aware of.'' The Punjab Chief Minister has asked them to think about “the implications of their comments" before making such statements.

Captain Amarinder Singh is believed to be very upset with Sidhu’s advisor Pyare Lal Garg who had questioned his criticism of Pakistan and another controversial statement made by advisor Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir. 

Expressing “shock" and displeasure over the remarks made by the two advisors, who were recently appointed by Sidhu, the Chief Minister said those remarks were “totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress party on Pakistan and Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister also urged Sidhu to rein in his advisors before they end up "doing more damage to India's interests". This was the second time in four days that Captain Amarinder Singh rebuked Team Sidhu for making insensitive comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mali had courted controversy by saying that Kashmir was a separate country and both India and Pakistan were its illegal occupants. It may be noted that despite strong objections by Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken over as the new chief of the Punjab Congress last month.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuPunjabCongressPyare Lal GargMalwinder Singh MaliKashmir remarks
Next
Story

Avoid speaking on sensitive issues: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns Navjot Sidhu's advisors over 'atrocious' Kashmir remarks

Must Watch

PT3M47S

PM listened to our demands carefully: Nitish Kumar said after meeting PM on caste-wise census