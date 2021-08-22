Atrocious and ill-conceived: Punjab CM warns Sidhu's advisors over remarks on 'sensitive issues'

Chandigarh: Taking strong exception to the recent statements by two of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors on matters related to Kashmir and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday (August 22, 2021) warned them against such atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

The Chief Minister was reacting to reported remarks by Dr Pyare Lal Garg and Malwinder Singh Mali and advised them to stick to giving advice to the newly appointed PPCC president Sidhu.

“Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India,” asserted the Chief Minister, adding that with his proclamation to the contrary, Mali had effectively and inexplicably toed Islamabad’s line. “This is totally anti-national,” he said, also slamming Mali for failing to withdraw his statement despite the widespread condemnation it had evoked not only from other parties but also from within the Congress.

Captain Amarinder expressed shock at their statements, terming them as totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

“The fact, which every Punjabi and in fact every Indian knows, is that Pakistan’s threat to us is real. Every day they are pushing weapons and drugs into Punjab via drones in a brazen attempt to destabilise our state, and our nation. Punjabi soldiers are dying at the borders at the hands of Pak-backed forces,” pointed out the Chief Minister, dubbing Garg’s remarks as irrational and unjustified.

The CM remarked that they clearly they had little or no knowledge, and no understanding of the implications of their comments. Both of them were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.

“Garg may have forgotten the thousands of Punjabi lives lost in the fire of Pak-backed terrorism of the 1980s and 1990s, but I have not. Nor have the people of Punjab. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight off Pakistan’s dangerous games,” asserted Captain Amarinder, urging Garg not to undermine the sacrifices of Punjabis with his outrageous, irresponsible and patently politically motivated statements.

Further, he urged the Punjab Congress president to rein in his advisors before they end up doing more damage to India’s interests.

