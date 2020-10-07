Unlock 5.0: Punjab issues guidelines for opening of schools from October 15, know more

CHANDIGARH: The Government of Punjab has issued fresh guidelines for the opening of schools from October 15 onwards. According to the fresh notification issued by the Punjab government, only classes 9 to 12 will be allowed initially and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

The following are the guidelines issued by the Punjab government in this regard: -

In a related development, the Punjab School Education Department also announced the dates for the State Level Talent Search Examination (Stage-1). The exam will be held on December 13, 2020.

Importantly, the Punjab Health Department had on Monday ordered the closure of all COVID level-1 facilities in the state because of a drop in occupancy in these centers.

The patients, admitted to the level-1 facilities, will be shifted to the government-run Level-2 centres. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,577 active cases in the state.

There are about 8,000 beds at 24 Level-I centres. Civil surgeons in these facilities have been asked to relieve medical and non-medical staff.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier released the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 on September 30, 2020. According to its released guidelines, all the state governments have been authorised to take a flexible decision regarding the reopening of schools and colleges only after October 15, 2020.

