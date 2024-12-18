Manufacturing Of 10 Vande Bharat Sleepers, 200 Rakes In Pipeline, Says Railways Minister

Indian Railways is planning to launch Vande Bharat sleeper trains on several long routes with the public transporters already awarding manufacturing of 200 rakes and 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to technology partners. "At present, 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are under production for long and medium distance journeys in the country. The first prototype has been manufactured and will undergo field trials. In addition, manufacturing of 200 Vande Bharat Sleeper Rakes have also been awarded to Technology partners," informed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Lok Sabha.

The timeline of the rollout of the train is subject to the successful completion of the trials. As of 02nd December 2024, 136 Vande Bharat train services are operational on the Broad Gauge electrified network of Indian Railways for short and medium-distance journeys across the country.

Vaishnaw, in a statement laid on the table of the House of Lok Sabha, said that in order to give a world-class travel experience, 136 Vande Bharat train services, having Chair Cars, are currently operational on the Broad Gauge electrified network of Indian Railways; up to October 2024 overall occupancy of Vande Bharat Express trains is more than 100%.

In reply to another question, the Union Minister said that the production units of Indian Railways are producing only LHB coaches from April 2018 onwards. The production of LHB coaches has continually increased over the years. The number of LHB coaches manufactured during 2014-24 is more than 16 times (36,933) the number manufactured (2,337) during 2004-14. Indian Railways (IR) has proliferated LHB coaches which are technologically superior with features like anti-climbing arrangement, Air suspension with failure indication system and less corrosive shell.

As part of the “Sugamya Bharat Mission” (Accessible India Campaign), Indian Railways is making significant strides in ensuring accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjans) and passengers with reduced mobility. Under the guidelines of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, comprehensive facilities have been provided like ramps, accessible parking, Braille and tactile signages, low-height counters, and lifts/escalators, said the railways.

As per the Ministry of Railways statement, till November 2024, Indian Railways had installed 1,512 escalators across 399 stations and 1,607 lifts at 609 stations, marking a remarkable growth compared to the previous decade—an increase of 9 and 14 times, respectively. Further, dedicated coaches with wide entrances, accessible washrooms, and wheelchair parking are available on most Mail/Express trains while Vande Bharat trains offer enhanced accessibility with features like automatic doors, earmarked spaces, and Braille signage for Divyangjan.