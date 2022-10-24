NewsRailways
20 Coal carrying wagons derail in Maharashtra, many trains cancelled, diverted

Maharashtra: 20 Coal carrying wagons train derails resulting in cancellation, short-termination and diversion of multiple trains, reports PTI. 

Oct 24, 2022
  • 20 Coal carrying wagons train derails in Maharashtra
  • The up and down lines on the section affected
  • Over 180 trains were cancelled earlier today

An unfortunate incident took place on October 23, when a 20 wagon of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Amravati district. The derailment of the goods train has affected the rail route due to which many passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted, Indian Railway officials stated. However, there was no report of any casualty. The derailment took place at 11:20 pm on Sunday between Malkhed and Timatla stations on the Wardha-Badnera section of the Nagpur division, a release by the Central Railway read. The up and down lines on the section were affected, it said.

This resulted in the cancellation of various trains including 11122 Wardha-Bhusaval, 12140 Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), 12119 Amravati-Nagpur, 11040 Gondia-Kolhapur, 01372 Wardha-Amravati, 17642 Narkher-Kacheguda, 11121 Bhusaval-Wardha, 12106 Gondia-CSMT, 12136 Nagpur-Pune, 12120 Ajni-Amravati,12140 Nagpur-CSMT, and 01374 Nagpur-Wardha.

Also read: Diwali 2022: IRCTC cancels over 180 trains on October 24, Check full list HERE

Central Railways took to Twitter to share the list of cancelled, short-terminated, and diverted trains. “Goods wagons derailment on Wardha-Badnera section, Nagpur Division - Trains Update -1,” read the tweet. 

A number of other trains diverted via Chandur Bazar-Narkhed, Nagpur-Narkhed-Chandur Bazar-Badnera, Wadi-Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon, Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Nagpur, Akola-Secunderabad, and other routes. Many trains were also short-terminated at Nagpur and other places, the release said.

Furthermore, earlier today, IRCTC cancelled over 180 trains today. 189 trains were fully cancelled, while 20 trains were partially cancelled today. Meanwhile, 8 trains were diverted and 14 trains were rescheduled as a consequence of operational works on tracks.

Passengers are hence requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their respective journeys. Passengers who booked tickets via the IRCTC website travelling from trains that were cancelled earlier today will be getting a refund on a priority basis. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

(With inputs from PTI) 

