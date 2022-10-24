Diwali 2022: IRCTC cancels over 180 trains on October 24, Check full list HERE

India is gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights and joy today as country will witness Diwali today (October 24) after a two year halt. However, those who have a train to catch today, there's a news for you. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 24 has ecided to cancel over 180 trains due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 189 trains have been fully cancelled, while 20 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, 8 trains are diverted and 14 are rescheduled as a consequence of operational works which is to be laid on tracks.

Additionally, there are high chances of trains being cancelled on October 25 too. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, Patna, Rampur, Anand Vihar terminal, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kollam, Coimbatore and many more.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 24:

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Further, to prevent overcrowding and to manage passenger rush, Indian Railways platfhasorm ticket prices at major stations in Mumbai from October 22-31.