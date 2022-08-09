NewsRailways
AGRA METRO

Agra Metro update: Alstom unveils first look of train, check design and features here - Watch Video

Alstom has previously delivered metro for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Agra Metro update: Alstom unveils first look of train, check design and features here - Watch Video

Maker of railway vehicles, including both trains and coaches - Alstom India - has unveiled the first look of the metro trains designed for the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. On September 18, 2021, CM Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects via video conferencing. Alstom has previously delivered world-class metro for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020.

CM Adityanath while inaugurating the prototype congratulated Alstom and stated, "Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us. Earlier India used to stay dependent on western companies for transportation projects, it is now advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India."

Agra Metro train: Route

 

The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway stations and bus stands.

Agra Metro train: Features

With Aerodynamic modular design, the new MOVIA metros will offer a host of safety, security, and environmental benefits along with a great passenger experience and are equipped with modern passenger information systems, automated sliding doors, comfortable seating and standing spaces, dedicated areas for entry of specially-abled, wheelchairs, to provide an accessible and welcoming environment for passengers.

Agra's metro will provide a safer environment for the passengers as it is built of light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the CO2 sensor-based airconditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances.

Each train will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration. Alstom will also be equipping the Agra metro lines with an advanced signalling solution CITYFLO™ 650.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Agra MetroAgraMetroUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathTrain

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!