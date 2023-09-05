Ahead Of G20 Summit, Delhi Metro Achieves New Record Of Highest Daily Passenger Trips

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved a major milestone on Tuesday, as it broke its own record for the highest number of daily passenger trips. The Delhi Metro achieved a feat of 71.03 lakh trips on Monday, setting a new milestone in the transportation system's history. Previously, the Delhi Metro registered its highest recorded passenger journey on August 29, when 69.94 lakh passengers travelled on a single day. On the other hand, 68.16 lakh people took the metro trains on August 28. The record has been achieved just ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 8-10.

A partial reason for such high ridership is the G20 Summit, as people preferred taking public transportation like the Delhi Metro to avoid restrictions in place due to the G20 Summit in Delhi. According to official data, Yellow Line recorded the highest number of passengers on Monday with 19,35,752, followed by the Blue Line (18,74,167), Red Line (7,68,742), Violet Line (7,36,237), Pink Line (7,04,545), Magenta Line (5,92,338), Green Line (3,35,529), Airport Line(69,527), Rapid Metro (47,733) and Grey Line (38,941).

“For perspective, the previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 69.94 lakh and 68.16 lakh on August 29 and August 28, respectively. This milestone, achieved yesterday (Monday), comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro breaks its own record!@OfficialDMRC registers a new all time high of 71.03 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, 4th Sept, 2023!

People of Delhi show how their green & efficient metro rail is the mode of commute of the present & future for urban India!

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/8DzVLQEVqx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 5, 2023

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas congratulated DMRC for achieving the record. In a X post (formerly Twitter), Puri said people of Delhi show how their green & efficient metro rail is the mode of commute of the present & future.

“DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” a spokesperson said.