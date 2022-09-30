Alert Delhiites! Delhi Metro Blue line services to be disrupted on October 2 for THIS reason

Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line would be impacted during the first part of October 2 due to anticipated repair work on a portion of the corridor, officials announced on Friday. The popular line runs from Yamuna Bank station to Vaishali and links Noida Electronic City with Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi. Based on the information shared by DMRC, the disruptions in services are because of the maintenance work going on between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the blue line.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.E. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

"During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop," the statement said.

Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period, it said. Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per the routine Sunday time table during this period, the DMRC said.