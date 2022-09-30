Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro rail project Phase I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project inaugurated on Friday, September 30. He conversed with other passengers and students while riding the subway. The new Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by the Prime Minister earlier today in Gandhinagar. In addition to performing Darshan and Pooja at the Ambaji Temple, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate other projects totaling more than Rs 7,200 crore and lay the cornerstone for them in Ambaji. He would thereafter go to Gabbar Tirtha to see Maha Aarti.

The programmes in Ambaji include laying the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under the PRASAD scheme.

The new rail line is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. It will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station, Deesa, and Ambaji Bypass Road, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the 62-km-long New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of the Western Freight Dedicated Corridor and the 13-km-long New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra, and other ports of Gujarat.

With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational. The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana. The prime minister will also dedicate various road projects, including the widening of Mitha - Tharad - Deesa Road, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)