Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video Of Woman Travelling With Pet Dog On Train, Netizens React

Indian Railways is the most favored transporter for the people in India. These services of the organisation provide pet owners with the convenience of travelling with their beloved pets. Recently, one such passenger travelling with her on a train got the attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Union Minister shared the video via his official Twitter handle. It is to be noted that travellers are allowed to take their pets in AC first-class coaches if they booked the whole cabin for themselves.

The video of the traveller with a dog in a train has been shared across multiple social media platforms and later found its way to Twitter. However, the video was originally shared on Instagram, gaining millions of views. The video was shared on Twitter by Siddharth Bakaria, which Ashwini Vaishnaw then shared.

The viral video shows a female passenger sleeping with her pet dog on the berth of a train. A few seconds into the video, the lady removes the blanket to reveal the dog in it. The dog in the video is a Labrador identified as Zorawar and also has an Instagram account dedicated to him. Retweeting the video, Vaishnaw wrote, "Indian Railways at your service 24x7."

The video on Twitter has gained more than 745 thousand views and continues to get more. Besides the likes, the video is evoking a lot of reactions from the netizens. Many of the social media users appreciated the video, while many sought knowledge about travelling on trains with pets.

Explaining the same, one of the users commented on the post, " You can carry your pets only in 1st AC compartment. Either it has to be 4 people who know each other, together in one cabin, or if you are traveling alone with your pet, then you have to book an entire 1st AC coupe, which is you have to buy both seats in the coupe compartment." Meanwhile, many social media users shared their stories of travelling with pets with pictures in the comments.