NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IRCTC launches tour package to South India, price starts at Rs 45,260

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IRCTC launches 6-nights 7-days tour package to South India, price starts at Rs 45,260; Here’s how to book!

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IRCTC launches tour package to South India, price starts at Rs 45,260

Good news passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is back with yet another luxurious, pocket-friendly air tour package. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho apna desh initiatives, IRCTC launched a flight package covering South India in 6-nights 7-days. Interested passengers will be covering Padmanabhaswamy temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple and Sri Kalahasti.

IRCTC took to twitter to share the news. “Discover immense peace & tranquility with IRCTC South India Air tour package covering the beautiful Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple & more at ₹47190/- pp* on Double Occupancy for 7D/6N,” read the tweet of IRCTC. 

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s South India air tour package: 

Duration of the tour

The tour would be 6-nights 7-days long and will include hotel stay as well as travel of tourists. Tourists will get to visit places like Padmanabhaswamy temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple and Sri Kalahasti.

 

Indian RailwaysIRCTCTour PackagesSouth India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan