Good news passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is back with yet another luxurious, pocket-friendly air tour package. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho apna desh initiatives, IRCTC launched a flight package covering South India in 6-nights 7-days. Interested passengers will be covering Padmanabhaswamy temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple and Sri Kalahasti.

IRCTC took to twitter to share the news. “Discover immense peace & tranquility with IRCTC South India Air tour package covering the beautiful Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple & more at ₹47190/- pp* on Double Occupancy for 7D/6N,” read the tweet of IRCTC.

Discover immense peace & tranquility with IRCTC South India Air tour package covering the beautiful Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple & more at ₹47190/- pp* on Double Occupancy for 7D/6N. Book now on https://t.co/Bl5byLwNBP@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 20, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s South India air tour package:

Duration of the tour

The tour would be 6-nights 7-days long and will include hotel stay as well as travel of tourists. Tourists will get to visit places like Padmanabhaswamy temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple and Sri Kalahasti.