Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station new proposed design looks GLORIOUS, check pics

The Ministry of Railways shared the proposed design for the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station via their official Twitter; Here we have pictures of the new design.

Indian Railways is working on the redevelopment of multiple railway stations in an effort to modernise them. Pushing forward in the same direction, the development project for the Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station is underway. The station is to be developed with modern facilities for increased convenience of the passengers. Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared pictures of the proposed design of the station, which shows the comparatively modern architecture and a more spacious overall design to add to the modernity of the Railway station. 

It is to be noted that Indian Railways will turn 21 stations into top-notch rail hubs. High-end amenities, including a commercial complex and a railroad training facility, will be added to the newly constructed station. Additionally, it is anticipated that the railway station's development will be finished by December 2023.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 Adarsh Stations have been built so far in an effort to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on August 5 that the Ministry of Railways has developed various plans, including the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the improvement and attractiveness of Indian Railways stations.

Also read: Indian Railways: New Ashti-Ahmednagar 66 km broad gauge line inaugurated

The Adarsh Station Scheme has identified 1253 stations for development, of which 1,215 have already been completed. By the financial year 2022-2023, it is anticipated that the other stations will be constructed under the Adarsh Station Scheme.

The Minister also announced the commencement of a brand-new plan for "Major Upgradation of Railway Stations." So far, 52 stations have been selected for this program's enhancement.

According to the Minister, the Adarsh Station Scheme often includes money for station renovations or beautification under Plan Head -53, "Customer Amenities." Plan Head 53 received allocations totaling Rs 2,344.55 crore during the Financial Year 2021–2022 and Rs 2,700 crore for the current Financial Year 2022–2023, respectively.

