Bihar SHOCKER! Railway Engine stolen by thieves from Begusarai through secret tunnel

An entire diesel engine was stolen piece by piece from a railway yard in the Begusarai district of Bihar, according to police. The thieves allegedly slowly stole the entire engine that had been brought there for repairs after they dug a tunnel to the yard and began stealing parts. The thieves gradually stole the engine while the train was brought for repairs in Garhara yard. The whole incident came to notice after an FIR was filed at the Barauni police station. After the repots, Railway Police Force (RPF) began the interrogation to find the missing parts.

"Last week, a case was registered at the Barauni police station for the theft of a diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard. In the course of the investigation, three people were arrested," said PS Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.

Based on the information given by them during interrogation, searches were conducted at a scrap godown in Prabhat Nagar area of Muzaffarpur district and 13 sacks full of train parts were found, he said.

A search is on for the owner of the scrap godown, he added. Recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron, he said. "They had dug a tunnel to the railway yard and through it, they used to carry the locomotive parts and other items in sacks," said Dubey.

The gang is also involved in unbolting steel bridges and stealing their parts, he said. Last year, a railway engineer of Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed was suspended after he allegedly sold off an old steam engine kept at the Purnea court premises. The engineer had allegedly used a forged letter of the divisional mechanical engineer of Samastipur to sell the engine in connivance with other railway officials and security personnel.

With inputs from PTI