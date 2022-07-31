Bullet train Update: Railway authorities are working 24X7 to give India its first bullet train by 2026. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the site of the bullet train project and has updated netizens about the progress of the project. Vaishnaw shared the ‘onsite review’ of the Bullet Train project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on his official twitter handle with pictures of the construction site.

“Onsite review of the Bullet Train project at BKC in Mumbai," Vaishnaw said in a tweet while posting a video of the under construction project. “Progressing at pace #MAHSR #Anand #Gujarat #BulletTrain #Infra4India," his another tweet read.

Onsite review of the Bullet Train project at BKC in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wP2OaGD1Gq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 30, 2022

Earlier in June this year, Vaishnaw announced that India might get its first operational bullet train by the year 2026. He mentioned that good progress was being made into making the first bullet train of India operational between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat in 2026.

"We are keeping the target of running the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in 2026. The progress is very good, and we are confident of running the train by that time," he said in an official statement.

Also read: Bharat Gaurav train: IRCTC introduces ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ package, price starts at ONLY

Bilimora is a town in Navsari district of south Gujarat. The project is aimed at running the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail (HSR) corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

The bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81 percent of project cost which is estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore.