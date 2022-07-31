Indian Railways is back with yet another tour package but this time for the pilgrims. Devotees who have been waiting for their turn to visit the religious shrines related to Lord Rama need to wait no more. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduces the ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ religious tour package by Bharat Gaurav tourist train for 19-nights and 20-days giving sufficient time to the devotees to offer prayers.

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word. “The next departure of Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra from New Delhi is scheduled on 24/08/22 and this itinerary will be of 19 nights and 20 days,” read the tweet.

The tour will begin from New Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and will cover all important places related to Lord Rama including Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. Passengers can board the train from Delhi’s Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ tour package:

Duration of the tour:

The Shri Ramayana Yatra would be a 19-night and 20-day journey starting from August 24 where the following places will be covered:

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat - Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund.

Janakpur: Ram - Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga - Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringi Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik: Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Kanchipuram: Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple.

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple.

Cost of the trip:

Facilities:

Meals and transportation facilities are included in the tour package.

How to book:

Interested passengers can visit IRCTC’s official website for booking and click HERE for more details.