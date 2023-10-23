Carrying Firecrackers With You On Train Journey? Beware, You May Land In Trouble

With the arrival of the festive season, the Indian Railways is seeing a huge rush of passengers going to their hometown to celebrate the season with their families. On this journey, people often take special items with them for their loved ones and sometimes it includes firecrackers for children. If you are also planning to carry firecrackers on your train journey for kids back home, it may land you in trouble. The Indian Railways also warned passengers against carrying firecrackers with them during their journey.

"Do not carry crackers or any other inflammable items on the platform or in the train, doing so is a punishable offence," said the Railways.

It may be noted that while most people often carry luggage heavier than the permissible limit free of cost in railways, there are certain things which are barred by the Indian Railways. These include offensive articles, explosive, dangerous, inflammable articles, empty gas cylinders, dead poultry, game, acids and corrosive substances.

In fact, dogs are not allowed to be carried in AC Sleeper Coaches, ACC chair car coaches sleeper class and second class coaches. Each passenger is allowed a free allowance up to which he can carry luggage with him in the compartment, free of cost. The free allowance varies for different classes of travel.