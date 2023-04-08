Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Fully Booked Within 30 Minutes, Ahead Of Flag Off By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off India's 13th Vande Bharat Express Train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. Before the flag-off ceremony, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan claimed that the train on this route has received an immense response from the citizens and is in "huge demand among the passengers." She claimed that all the seats on the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express got booked within 30 minutes of opening reservations. It is to be noted that this is the second semi-high-speed train to be operated in the state.

The Vande Bharat train to be operated on this route will have 8 coaches, unlike the train on other routes, which have 16 coaches. These trains will have the capacity to accommodate 530 passengers with just one executive coach. The less number of coaches is justified by the fact that the route has less footfall of passengers compared to others.

The train will take around 6 hours to cover the 495.28 kilometres between Chennai and Coimbatore (Kovai), making stops at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. The train on this route will operate six days a week, following the model of other Vande Bharat trains.

During test runs by the Indian Railways, the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express arrived at its destination 22 minutes before the scheduled arrival time. The train took five hours and 38 minutes to complete the journey on the route.

Given the separation of the two cities, the cost of a ticket for the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore is anticipated to range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for the Chair Car and Executive Class, respectively.

In the coming future, the presence of the Vande Bharat Express in India will be expanded. The train will reportedly operate on a number of additional routes, including Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, Udhampur to Srinagar, and Baramulla.

The Vande Bharat Express train is currently operational on 12 routes in India. Specifically, the train runs on New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhi Nagar Capital-Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura-New Delhi, Chennai Central-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi, Bhopal-New Delhi, and Secunderabad-Tirupati.