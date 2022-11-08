Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express completes trial run, PM Modi to flag off train on Nov 11: WATCH

Indian Railways has successfully concluded the trial run of the 5th Vande Bharat Express of the country. The trial run was conducted on Monday between Dr MGR Chennai Central station and Mysuru through KSR Bengaluru. The trial played an important role in familiarising the crew with the operations related to the train set and signal. In fact, the exercise ensured that operators get know-how of safety parameters, like block working, level crossing gates and more. Resultantly, it acquainted the onboard coach maintenance crew regarding the technical features of the train, along with various interior equipment. During its trial run, the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train took stoppages at KSR Bengaluru and Katpadi.

South India to get its first Vande Bharat soon!



Trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Mysuru conducted successfully. pic.twitter.com/HIWxUgLcwy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2022

In the return direction, the trial run special departed from Mysuru Junction today and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central. General Managers of South Western Railway and Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Managers of Chennai, Bangalore, and Mysore Divisions, other Senior Officials and Staff of Southern and South Western Railway were on the trial run

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the southern part of India and the country`s fifth. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. The government has dedicated significant efforts towards strengthening the `Make in India` campaign, and Vande Bharat Express is one of the success stories.

Also read - Vande Bharat Express accidents: After cattle-hit incidents, RPF issues notices to Village heads

Besides, all coaches are equipped with automatic doors; a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode -- diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

With inputs from ANI