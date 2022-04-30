Indian Railways cancelled around 42 passenger trains today. The cancellation of trains is expected to provide free routes for faster movement of coal carriages to avoid a situation of power crisis. It will further ensure fast delivery to and from coal producing regions of Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

As per the Railway authorities, this is an ‘interim measure’ and cancellations have taken place in non-priority sectors and less busy routes. Many passengers had to face inconvenience due to frequent cancellation during the summer break.

Of the cancelled trains, 34 are from the coal-rich South East Central Railway (SECR), while 8 are from Northern Railways. On April 29, the government of India cancelled over 600 trains to fulfill the supply of coal. A total of 533 coal rakes are put on duty. For the power sector, 427 rakes were loaded on April 28.

1.62 million tonnes of coal is loaded for the power sector. With severe heatwave conditions leading to upscaled demand for power in the country, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India informed that coal received from imports is being pushed to priority sectors at a fast pace.

In a conversation with ANI on April 29, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Director (Operations and BD), N Srinivas, spoke on the coal supply situation in India and said, "Whatever amount of coal is being imported and reaching Indian ports, we are moving it to priority sectors."

"In the Western dedicated freight corridor, the whole movement of the coal supply chain is from ports to the plants which are mainly based in northern India. Imported coal coming to Mudra or Kandla ports is moving fast forward, and we have given very clear instructions that this product has to move on priority. So, coal supply is moving forward on priority," Srinivas said.

